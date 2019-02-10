Sport / Other Sport

Six of world’s top 10 women to play in Qatar Open

Tennis's new superstar and world No 1 Naomi Osaka to miss tournament through injury

10 February 2019 - 18:14 Agency Staff
Simona Halep. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Simona Halep. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Image:

Doha — Despite the loss of world No1 Naomi Osaka through injury, six of the women’s top 10 players descend on Doha this week for the Qatar Open.

Australian Open champion — and the sport’s new superstar — Osaka withdrew last week due to a back injury, leaving a big hole to fill for tournament organisers, which they have done with a strong field including three former world No1s.

Simona Halep is now the top seed and the Romanian will be joined by the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova and Germany’s Angelique Kerber as the top seeds. All three were formerly at the top of the women’s rankings, Halep only being ousted by Osaka in January after Melbourne.

Halep, now ranked three in the world, and Kerber, sixth, are both Grand Slam winners. Pliskova, the world No 5, is a former US Open finalist. Kerber is the first of these to arrive in Doha as she seeks to erase the memory of her crushing straights sets fourth round defeat against Danielle Collins in Australia.

“It’s a tough draw [in Doha],” Kerber told reporters on Sunday. “But this is a challenge, and I’m always looking forward to coming here.”

All three top seeds have a good record in Qatar. Halep and Kerber met in the 2014 final, with the Romanian winning, and Pliskova won the title two years ago.

World No 7 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine — a wildcard replacement for Osaka — is the fourth seed. Also in Doha from the top 10 will be world No 8 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, ranked tenth.

The Dane was the runner-up to Pliskova in 2017. Svitolina said she had changed her mind about playing in Doha after initially deciding she needed more rest after Australia where she struggled with a shoulder and neck injury.

But the 24-year-old now feels she is ready to return to the court earlier than anticipated.

“This tournament, you know, here is always tough,” she said. “Everyone wants to play, everyone wants to play well. That’s why it makes it not easy at all.”

The top four seeds are expected to be in action from Tuesday. Halep and Pliskova could meet in the final in Doha, just days after the pair were set to meet against each other this weekend in the Fed Cup.

AFP

SA’s Lloyd Harris cracks ATP top 100

With Kevin Anderson at No 5, it is the first time in 15 years two South Africans are in the top 100
Sport
5 days ago

Osaka aims for a ‘Naomi Slam’ at Australian Open

New Aussie Open champion embraces pressure, not satisfied with back-to-back majors
Sport
13 days ago

SA women's tennis team headed for battle in Luxembourg

SA are ranked sixth of eight sides that will do battle at the national tennis centre in Luxembourg from February 6-9
Sport
17 days ago

Motivated Novak Djokovic sets sights on Federer record

After demolishing Nadal in the Australian Open final, the Serb moves up to third on the list of grand slam title winners
Sport
13 days ago

Most read

1.
Kaizer Motaung Jr ‘being groomed’ to run Kaizer ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Phillies give Gift Ngoepe his second major chance
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pieter-Steph du Toit is rugby player of the year ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Stuart Baxter prepared to walk if Bafana fail to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Hot favourites Bucs are wary of Baroka
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA’s Lloyd Harris cracks ATP top 100
Sport / Other Sport

Osaka aims for a ‘Naomi Slam’ at Australian Open
Sport / Other Sport

Motivated Novak Djokovic sets sights on Federer record
Sport / Other Sport

SA women's tennis team headed for battle in Luxembourg
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.