Wheel of fortune turns in favour of jockey Warren Kennedy

In an interview this week, 37-year-old jockey, Warren Kennedy, said: “One must always remember that the wheel turns”.

That, in one sentence, sums up the current season for the KwaZulu-Natal-based rider who suddenly finds his services in demand from top stables, including that of Mike de Kock.

He said that a jockey “had to have the patience of Job and knowing your luck will turn — and then enjoying some luck into the bargain too!”

Perhaps the major piece of luck for Kennedy this term came when the De Kock stable called him to partner with the Aussie-bred filly, Nafaayes, in the Ipi Tombe Stakes.

Kennedy grabbed that opportunity with both hands and then last Saturday rode a particularly strong finish to get the same filly home in a photo-finish in the Gauteng Guineas.

After the race, Kennedy hinted that his mount would again be the one to beat in March’s SA Classic.

“I feel she will go the 1,800m and will strip fitter next time too.”

In the immediate future, Kennedy has another date with a De Kock female as he has been booked to partner Silver Thursday in the seventh race at Turffontein on Friday.