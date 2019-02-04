Title-chasing Yeni to score at Vaal

Muzi Yeni has one objective this season — to win the riders’ championship for the first time.

The 32-year-old is making a good fist of it as he’s in second place in the jockeys’ table and a week ago rode his 100th winner of the campaign. He trails Anton Marcus by eight winners, but, unlike the log leader, is prepared to travel to any racecourse in the country in search of winners.

On Tuesday Yeni will be at the Vaal for their eight-race programme and he is sure to fancy his chance of winning the seventh race on Mike de Kock’s three-year-old filly, Greener Pastures.

The filly is a daughter of Gimmethegreenlight whose son, National Park, ran out an impressive winner of last Saturday’s Gauteng Guineas at Turffontein.

This will be the third time that Yeni has ridden Greener Pastures as he was in the saddle when the De Kock inmate won her maiden race at Turffontein in mid-December. On her latest outing, Greener Pastures finished a creditable second to Tamarina at the Vaal so goes into today's 1,450m contest at the top of her game.

The chief threat in this Assessment Plate is likely to come from Sean Tarry's four year-old, Warrior’s Rest. This son of What A Winter has more than paid his way for owner Chris van Niekerk this term, winning once and being placed three times in his last four outings.

Gavin Lerena's mount, Monopolize, will have his supporters as he’s unbeaten on Paul Peter’s colt, having piloted the son of Elusive Fort to two wins.

Yeni rides Tammany Hall for Peter in the fifth race, but the runner who makes most appeal in this 1600m handicap is trainer Lucky Houdalakis’ filly Seville Orange.

Owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud, this daughter of Duke Of Marmalade won a shade cosily over today’s course and distance in January and could be ahead of the handicapper.

The De Kock-trained Var filly, Only To Win, might start favourite as she was only beaten half a length on her most recent outing and should go close in the hands of Diego De Gouveia.

Diane Stenger does well with her small string of horses and one of the best in her stable is the five year-old mare, High Seas Beauty. This Aussie import has won two of her last four starts.

Earlier in the meeting trainer Clinton Binda will be hoping that his three year-old, Captains Love, can leave the maiden ranks by beating nine rivals in the second race.

Captains Love, a daughter of Lateral, may have most to fear from trainer Stanley Ferreira's four year-old filly, Cosmic Mist.

S'manga Khumalo shouldn’t return home empty-handed as his mount, Spring Poetry, is hard to oppose in the third race. Khumalo will be hoping it’s third time lucky on Houdalakis’s filly as he has twice finished second on the four year-old.