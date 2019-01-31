Marinaresco all set for gallop in the desert

Marinaresco, winner of the 2017 Vodacom Durban July, will make his Dubai debut today when he contests the Al Fahidi Fort (grade 2) run over 1,400m on turf.

It is a race Marinaresco’s trainer, Mike De Kock, has won six times in 15 years, but he is not expecting his charge to add to that total.

De Kock commented on the stable’s website: “Marinaresco is an older horse, he has travelled, he will need the run and he needs further. He’s doing nicely in his work and, of course, Bernard Fayd’herbe knows him well, but we’ll be happy to see him run six or eight lengths behind the winner.”

The target for the former inmate of Candice Bass-Robinson’s stable is the $6m Dubai Turf run over 1,800m. The nominations for that race have been released and there are some big names expected to take part. They include 2017 winner and 2018 runner-up Vivlos, from Japan, Hong Kong champion Beauty Generation, UK star Benbatl, Australian grade 1 winner Comin’ Through, St James Palace Stakes winner Without Parole, Shadwell Turf Mile grade1 winner Next Shores, and Hong Kong Cup runner-up Deirdre, who finished third last year.

The Dubai Racing Club announced it hasreceived 1,440 nominations for 739 horses from 20 countries for Dubai World Cup day.

Malih Al Basti, chairman of the Meydan racing committee, said: “The 2019 Dubai World Cup, with a world-leading $35m in purses and the world’s richest race, promises a brilliant global raceday offering the very best in the world on both turf and dirt.”

The Vaal hosts a nine-race Work Riders meeting on Thursday and jockey Chama Mabaya looks set for a good afternoon with a number of rides for top stables.

Trainer Mike De Kock has booked Mabaya for his three year-old Indy Ice in the seventh race and the gelding is overdue a visit to the number one box as he has finished second in four of his last five starts.

If Indy Ice is beaten again, it’s likely that Paul Matchett’s runner Flapjack will be the one to inflict the defeat. This three-year-old has also been costly to follow but clearly has some ability.

The De Kock stable has also engaged Mabaya to partner its filly, Noble Princess, in the final leg of the Pick 6. This daughter of Mambo In Seattle falls into much the same category as her stablemate, Indy Ice, with four placings in her six career starts.

Alec Laird’s filly Factor Fifty made a pleasing recent debut and makes the short-list of dangers to Noble Princess along with Sam Mosia’s mount, The Great Queen.

Mosia is often amongthe winners at these meetings and he should go close in the fifth race in which he partners Gaelebale for trainer Chris Erasmus. In this 1,400m contest, it will be interesting to see if there’s market support for Sean Tarry’s well-bred three year-old Latin Opus, who hasn’t raced since last May.

In the third race, jockey Charles Ndlovu rides Royal Future for trainer Paul Peter and the Mogok filly is likely to start at cramped odds. Unless there is a useful newcomer in the field, the exacta with Kindavar looks the way to bet in this 1,200m sprint.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Winter Twilight (2) Takatul (5) Sunburst (7) Censorious

2nd Race: (17) Just Dance (2) Fuyu (1) Great Prosperity (5) Sea

Of Roses

3rd Race: (3) Royal Future (1) Kindavar (15) Varquera (4) Miss Samurai

4th Race: (13) Paddy’s Legacy (1) Tintagel (5) Tommy Tiger (4) Marshall Foch

5th Race: (1) Gaelebale (14) Latin Opus (5) Prix Eclips (4) Dry Your Eyes

6th Race: (3) Voodoo (2) Smart Deal (1) The Honey Badger (6) Born Rich

7th Race: (4) Indy Ice (5) Flapjack (7) Cardinal One (6) Brave Detail

8th Race: (4) Shezahotti (2) Shimmirra (5) Jammin Cat (1) Midnight In Paris

9th Race: (4) Noble Princess (13) Factor Fifty (5) The Great Queen (6) Burindi