De Kock stable holds all the aces

A big week for the name De Kock is set for more sporting glory with trainer Mike de Kock in with an excellent chance of winning both Guineas races at Turffontein on Saturday.

At Newlands on Wednesday, it was cricketer Quinton de Kock who batted superbly to help SA beat Pakistan, and legendary trainer, Mike de Kock, holds all the aces at the city track.

In the R1m Gauteng Guineas, De Kock saddles four runners, Hawwaam, Barahin, Alyaasat and Arlingtons Revenge. Only the last-named looks an unlikely winner of this quartet.

Hawwaam, a half-brother to Sun Met victor Rainbow Bridge, has been priced up favourite with Gavin Lerena booked for the ride. Two other top jockeys, Anton Marcus and Bernard Fayd’Herbe, will partner Barahin and Alyaasat.

It is probable the bookies have got their sums right as Hawwaam looks an exciting prospect and — unlike Barahin — has shown his ability this term with many pundits considering him a future champion.

We will see if that is the case on Saturday, but De Kock does have back-up in Barahin who will be making his seasonal debut. Unfortunately, the three-year-old is drawn somewhere near the Rand Stadium which means Marcus will have to use his expertise to overcome this disadvantage.

Fayd’Herbe was in action in Dubai on Friday and flies back to ride recently-gelded, Alyaasat. De Kock is hopeful he can finish in the money.

National Park — a 12-1 chance in the ante-post market — will have his supporters as this Port Elizabeth-trained challenger is clearly well above average. This is certainly his toughest assignment to date.

The supporting feature — the Gauteng Fillies Guineas — can also be won by the De Kock stable with their Aussie-bred filly, Nafaayes. The import beat older horses when winning the Ipi Tombe Stakes on Summer Cup day and 3-1 looks an attractive price for Saturday’s race.

Jockey Warren Kennedy was in the irons for her last win and De Kock has retained his services as he rode a perfect race on Nafaayes last time out.

Ormond Ferraris’ well-bred filly, Blossom, could be the big improver in this race and the veteran trainer has made a significant jockey booking in Richard Fourie. Although beaten on the favourite in the Sun Met, the Cape-based rider has been in top form all season.

Sean Tarry’s runners always demand the closest scrutiny and he saddles Celtic Sea with champion, Lyle Hewitson, taking the ride. On her day, this filly is one to be feared.

Although the De Kock inmate, Storm Destiny, looks more an Oaks prospect given her pedigree, she is sure to be doing her best work late in the hands of Gavin Lerena.

Whatever his fate with Celtic Sea, Tarry knows he has an in-form runner in the sixth race where Pilou looks another good ride for Hewitson. This horse has really come into his own this term and, ironically, S’manga Khumalo who has ridden him on a number of occasions will be on the main danger, Greek Fire.

Geoff Woodruff won with Ilha Da Varlette at the Vaal on Tuesday and his runner, Zouaves, could also mount a challenge and warrants inclusion in jackpot and Pick 6 perms.