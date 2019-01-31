Sport / Other Sport

Belgian Thomas Pieters grabs early lead at Saudi International

Belgian golfer claims two-shot lead after opening round while SA duo Zander Lombard and Justin Harding are in a group of six players tied for second

31 January 2019 - 19:36 Simon Jennings
Thomas Pieters. Picture: REUTERS
Thomas Pieters. Picture: REUTERS

King Abdullah City — Belgian Thomas Pieters struck a flawless seven-under-par 63 to carve out a two-shot lead after the opening round of the inaugural Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday.

Starting on the back nine, the three-times European Tour winner made birdies on the 12th and 13th holes and another on the 17th to turn in 32, before adding four more birdies on the front nine.

“I hit my wedges and short irons really close to the hole,” Pieters said. “I think I had maybe 10 good chances for birdie and made seven of them. I thought with the wind it’s going to play quite easy. If you play in the morning, you’re going to have to make a good score.”

Englishmen Alfie Plant and Ross Fisher and SA duo Zander Lombard and Justin Harding were in a group of six players tied for second, alongside Australian Jake McLeod and Italy’s Renato Paratore.

Plant scorched the back nine with seven birdies to turn in 28, but slipped back after carding bogeys on the par-four sixth and ninth holes.

“It’s a good start,” he said. “Pretty much flagged it all the way on the front nine, which is nice. I always thought the front nine was a little bit more challenging. You’ve got to hit a lot more good shots.”

World No 1 Justin Rose finished at par in a tie for 65th place after making three birdies and three bogeys, with American Brooks Koepka, the world No 2, a shot ahead on 69 in a group that included former US Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

World No 3 Dustin Johnson edged ahead of Rose and Koepka after signing for a two-under 68 to sit alongside fellow American Bryson DeChambeau, last week’s Dubai Desert Classic champion, and Sweden’s Henrik Stenson in a group tied for 31st place.

Reuters

Golf’s best face tough questions before Saudi debut

Regime is under intense international criticism after murder of journalist Khashoggi and its reform push has been accompanied by a crackdown on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rose weathers thorny start to claim 10th PGA Tour title

The world No 1 has described his victory as a 'win-and-a-half'
Sport
2 days ago

Woods fit and raring to prowl the golf courses of the world

The golfer is confident ahead of his 2019 debut at Torrey Pines
Sport
7 days ago

Rookie Long bags his first PGA title

Three players were tied before American sank a 14-foot putt to prevail at the Desert Classic in southern California
Sport
9 days ago

PGA golfer Matt Kuchar grabs second win of season

Kuchar finished off a four-underpar 66 that took him to 22-under at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu
Sport
16 days ago

Most read

1.
Discarded striker Toni Silva slams Pitso Mosimane
Sport / Soccer
2.
Chiefs' biggest problem is between the posts
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bulls beef up squad with the likes of Schalk ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
SA football stars make history in France
Sport / Soccer
5.
Proteas look a different team and wrap up series ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Golf’s best face tough questions before Saudi debut
Sport / Other Sport

Woods fit and raring to prowl the golf courses of the world
Sport / Other Sport

Rookie Long bags his first PGA title
Sport / Other Sport

PGA golfer Matt Kuchar grabs second win of season
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.