KZN athletics boss wins in court

Dispute between national and provincial bodies should go to arbitration, judge rules

30 January 2019 - 05:06 David Isaacson
president of KZN Athletics Sello Mokoena addressing the media.November 30, 2013. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI / SUNDAY TIMES
president of KZN Athletics Sello Mokoena addressing the media.November 30, 2013. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI / SUNDAY TIMES

Ousted KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president Sello Mokoena has scored a crucial victory in court‚ which has told Athletics SA to give control of the body back to the province’s suspended board.

Athletics SA suspended the KZNA executive in 2018‚ put an administrator in place‚ instituted an investigation into the provincial body’s affairs and was handling the lucrative licensing of athletes in the province.

But Judge J Hadebe has ruled in favour of Mokoena in the high court in Durban‚ saying the dispute between Athletics SA and KZNA should go to arbitration. Pending that‚ Athletics SA “are directed to deliver‚ or have delivered‚ on [KZNA] the 2019 temporary and permanent  [athletics] licences”.

The court ordered that the Athletics SA administrator pay to KZNA all 2019 licensing money collected.It is understood that Athletics SA will appeal against the decision. 

