Karolina Pliskova wins the ‘head’ game against Serena

Melbourne — Karolina Pliskova said that saving four match points against Serena Williams had got into the American’s “head” as the Czech completed an epic comeback win to reach her first Australian Open semifinals on Wednesday.

Seventh seed Pliskova saved a match point at 5-1 down in the deciding set and another three at 5-4 before Williams crumbled 4-6 6-4 7-5 in front of a stunned crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

The nerve-jangling win booked the tall Czech her first Melbourne semifinals and she will meet US Open champion Naomi Osaka for a place in the title-decider.

Pliskova described the win as the comeback of her life but one that would not have happened without some assistance from her 23-times Grand Slam champion opponent.

“She was already match point up in that 5-1 game. Lots of things happened … in those games. I just felt a chance,” she told reporters.