Ruthless Nadal cruises into Australian Open semis

“It’s very emotional for me to be back in the semifinal in Melbourne,” Nadal said on court. “I had some troubles in this event all my career.

“To be back to the semifinal without playing for a while means everything to me.”

Doubts about his ability to withstand seven matches on hardcourts were reinforced when he retired in the US Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro in 2018. His season also ended early with ankle surgery and an abdominal injury.

Nadal is leaving no stone unturned in Melbourne to win another Major and has brought a remodelled serve aimed at generating more pace which once again worked effectively on Tuesday.

His serve was only threatened in the fourth game of the second set but the Spaniard, who is bidding to become the first man in the Open Era, and only the third man ever, to win each of the four Grand Slams twice, saved both breakpoints he faced.

Tiafoe was content with his performance and said it was an “unbelievable” experience on Rod Laver Arena. “I knew he was going to bring crazy intensity, I knew the ball was going to be jumping.

“I knew if he got hold of a forehand, it was going to be barbecued chicken. But point in, point out, I’ve never seen someone so locked in,” Tiafoe said.

For a place in the final, Nadal will meet 20-year-old Greek sensation Tsitsipas, who earlier on Tuesday became his country’s first player to reach the last four at a Major with a 7-5 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) triumph over Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

After destroying Alex de Minaur, the highly regarded 19-year-old local, in straight sets in the third round and Tiafoe in the last eight, Tsitsipas will be the latest youngster to test Rafael Nadal Nadal.

Reuters