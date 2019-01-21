Daryl Impey retains his crown Down Under

Daryl Impey marched to the top of Willunga Hill in South Australia on Sunday to be proclaimed king of the Tour Down Under and create history in the first big race of the season.

Impey (Michelton-Scott), the SA champion, finished third on the final stage behind winner Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), becoming the first man to win back-to-back Tour Down Under titles. Fellow South African Ryan Gibbons (Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) lost some time on the final climb up Willunga to drop from fourth overall to end the Tour in 11th place.

Impey had been second overall going into the final stage, just seven seconds behind New Zealand’s Patrick Bevin (CCC), who struggled on Sunday’s stage after crashing and damag- ing his ribs on Saturday’s stage. He struggled to keep up with the lead group, which was animated by Team Sky and Porte.

Porte attacked with 1km left to go, needing to cross the line 10sec ahead of Impey to claim the overall victory. But with the support of his team, the South African rode cleverly to finish on the same time as the Australian.

Dutchman Wout Poels (Team Sky) took second, while Gib- bons dug deep for 12th place on the stage, 20 sec behind Porte.

“I took the pressure but having the faith of the team goes a long way. We saw the boys committed right to the end. I couldn’t believe they [Porte and Poels] were that close so I just dug deep and went for it,” said Impey, who had moved into contention with victory in the fourth stage on Friday.

“That’s special to go back to back. I never dreamed to come here and win twice in a row. Every year we come here with strong ambitions. I knew the competition is always tough. I just believed in myself, and it was just fantastic to pull it off.

“Yesterday, we really dug deep, and we took some valuable seconds. We knew we had some seconds on the climbing group. The stage win gave us a lot of momentum, and we started to believe we had a chance to win the race. The whole team rode great.

“The guys picked me up during the week,” said Impey.

“It’s a hard race for someone like me to win, with just one uphill finish, but I came here with my new team and the boys were fantastic all week and today,” said Porte.

“Hats off to Daryl Impey but to win on Willunga for a sixth time is a great feeling.”

Impey and Dimension Data’s Nic Dlamini gave 2018’s Tour Down Under a distinctly SA flavour. It was Impey’s first win in a World Tour stage race and the first by a South African. Dlamini won the King of the Mountains competition, the first time a black South African has won a major category jersey in a World Tour.

Making Dlamini’s result more impressive is that it was his debut as a fully fledged professional in the World Tour.

For the 34-year-old Impey, though, 2018’s win felt like a breakthrough moment.

“Last year I was a lot more ecstatic because I felt like I made a big step. I feel like I am maturing more as a rider, and that’s so exciting,” said Impey, who in 2013 became the first South African to wear the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France. “I want to dedicate the win to him [Mathew Hayman]. He’s been a fantastic teammate. A lot of my victories have come with Maty. To let him go out this way, we were going to celebrate his career anyway tonight, but to win the race overall it’ll be a double celebration.”

Gibbons showed some decent form on the climbs early on in the Tour, but the last day was just one hill too far.

The 24-year-old had worn the white jersey as leader of the young rider category but lost it on the final stage, finishing third overall in the competition.

I gave it my all today and had nothing left in the end so it’s a real pity to miss out on a top 10 result by just three seconds,” said Gibbons. “With a bit more experience I am sure I could’ve saved those three seconds somewhere out on the road but the key is to learn from this and take the positives with me, of which there are many.

“After not expecting to be anywhere near GC [general classification] contention before the race started, I am relatively pleased with where I am at.

“With just over a kilometre to go today I was still very much in the game and that is really motivating. I am sorry I could not follow through today for the team, but to have them rally around me like they did, well that was a great experience.”