Phillies give Gift Ngoepe his second major chance

After a successful season in the Australian Baseball League, SA’s Gift Ngoepe has earned himself a recall to the roster of one of the biggest US Major League teams.

Ngoepe, who became the first African to play in Major League Baseball in 2017, has signed a contract with the Phillies from Philadelphia that should result in him playing in the Major League again in the new season.

Ngoepe has struggled with the bat during his time in the majors, but is regarded as one of the most talented defenders and fielders in the sport. He will give the Phillies depth at short stop and as well as a second baseman.

After he left the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, Ngoepe played in the minor leagues until he signed a contract with the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League for the 2018/2019 season. There he found rich form with the bat and on Sunday hit a double against Auckland that helped the Blue Sox reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Ngoepe has walked a hard path to the pinnacle of the sport he first fell in love with as a child in Johannesburg. His mother was a domestic worker for the Randburg Mets, and was brought up on the club’s grounds, his entire family living in a small room at the clubhouse.