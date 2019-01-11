Captain Al’s progeny keep shining

Though he died in July 2017, Captain Al still influences SA racing, with his progeny’s exploits keeping the former champion in the limelight.

At the end of the first five months of the new season, Captain Al was the leading sire by stakes with his offspring earning R6.28m. His closest pursuer is Silvano with R6 m.

One of Captain Al’s daughters, All At Once, has a good chance of notching the third win of her career when she contests the R150,000 Swallow Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday.

All At Once was bought for R80,000 as a yearling from Varsfontein Stud and the threeyear-old is looking a bargain at that price.

There is little to choose between All At Once and her recent conqueror, Mighty High.

They met over Saturday’s course and distance in December when Johan Janse van Vuuren’s filly came out on top by three-quarters of a length.

Gavin Lerena, who has won on Mighty High, is back in the saddle but Craig Zackey will be out to prevent Mighty High posting a fourth win.