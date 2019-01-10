Punters vie with bookies for the Met’s hot spots

To cover festive season expenses, many punters will be considering lumping their January salaries on the Sun Met favourite Do It Again in 16 days’ time.

That is just fine with Gauteng bookmaker Lance Michael. He said on Wednesday: “I’m licking my lips and — at the current price — will certainly be having a full go against the favourite.”

In latest betting, Do It Again, impressive winner of last Saturday’s L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, is quoted at even money for the Met on January 26 with Rainbow Bridge at 4-1 and classy Oh Susanna third favourite at 7-1.

“Oh Susanna is my first pick — I feel she will be cherry-ripe by Met day and the Snaith stable will be under pressure with the hot favourite and could overcook him,” said Michael.

The Snaith stable has stated on its website that Oh Susanna — winner of Saturday’s grade1 Cartier Paddock Stakes — will be partnered for the first time by Bernard Fayd’Herbe.

The daughter of Street Cry boasts a career record of five wins from 11 starts and over R5m in stake earnings.

Interestingly, Michael and this correspondent are singing from the same hymn book in nominating 33-1 chance Kampala Campari as the most promising outsider. A five-yearold son of Querari, trained by Andre Nel who also has Head Honcho entered for the grade 1 race, Kampala Campari was only collared close to home by Doublemint in last Saturday’s grade 2 Peninsula Handicap.

One vital factor in Kampala Campari’s favour is that the five-time winner heads for Kenilworth a fresh horse — the gelding has had only three starts this term and, in May, won by four lengths at the Met.

Only four races were run at the Vaal on Tuesday before turbulent weather brought proceedings to an end, so no-one will be betting that Thursday’s eight-race programme will escape the weather.

Gavin Lerena faces a tough task in capturing the jockeys championship, but he has some fancied mounts including Tana’s Eagle in the first race.

A daughter of What A Winter trained by Fabian Habib, Tana’s Eagle clashes once again with two fillies from Grant Maroun’s stable Splat The Cat and Rock Me Pokey.

In the five-runner second race, Lerena renews his association with Geoff Woodruff’s Go Deputy filly, Insignis. He won on the four-year-old at Turffontein in September but will know he faces three tough rivals in Fort Ember, Cold Cash and Jet Start.

Apprentice Kabelo Matsunyane has caught the eye of a number of trainers and he will be hoping to bring Flapjack home in front in the first leg of the Pick 6.

The son of Await The Dawn has had to settle for the runner-up berth in his last two outings and Lerena’s mount Fort Carol is likely to be well backed to leave the maiden ranks. If the meeting gets as far as the eighth race, Lady Jackson could reward each-way backers with champion jockey Lyle Hewitson booked for the ride.

A daughter of Jackson, who has two yearlings on offer at the CTS Premier Sale on January 23, Lady Jackson has plenty of speed and could outpace Claremorris and Ilha Da Var.

Piere Strydom’s mount Ocean City, the Var filly trained by Ashley Fortune also makes the short-list of possible winners on her handicap debut.

Sun Met betting

1-1 Do It Again

4-1 Rainbow Bridge

7-1 Oh Susanna

14 - 1 Head Honcho

16 - 1 Lady In Black

20 - 1 Doublemint, Legal Eagle, Made To Conquer

25-1 It’s My Turn, Tap O’North

33-1 Kampala Campari, Eyes Wide Open

40-1 Others

Source: bookmaker Lance Michael

Vaal selections

1st Race: (13) Tana’s Eagle (11) Splat The Cat (10) Rock Me Pokey (1) Collateral Beauty

2nd Race: (5) Insignis (1) FortEmber (4) Cold Cash (2) Jet Start

3rd Race: (2) Flapjack (3) FortCarol (4) Waqaas (5) Adolfo

4th Race: (8) Magic’s First (7) EverFair (11) Giglio (5) Midnight In Paris

5th Race: (6) Wonderous Climber (2) Tirzan (5) Sunshine Silk (3) American Indian

6th Race: (11) Village Deep (6) To The Regiment (3) Earth Sky (2) Highlander

7th Race: (1) Dancing Queen (4) Ilha Da Varlette (5) Ottawa (3) Casual Wear

8th Race: (2) Lady Jackson (11) Claremorris (12) Goa (14) Ilha Da Var