Djokovic, Federer and Serena are tipped to win opening Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer loom over Melbourne Park for the year’s opening Grand Slam as favourites for the Australian Open as questions remain about whether one of Generation Next could finally end their stranglehold.

The Serbian world No 1 and his Swiss opponent have won eight of the nine titles at the Rod Laver Arena since 2010 and 11 of the last 13 on the courts in central Melbourne.

Both have six titles each, and are seeking to break a three-way tie for the most victories with Australia’s Roy Emerson. While Federer has won the tournament for the past two years — with the 2017 victory at the age of 35 a surprising return after knee surgery in 2016 — Djokovic’s history in Australia and rediscovery of his form midway through 2018 means the world No 1 will be the man to beat.

The 31-year-old went into a bewildering slump in mid-2016 that only ended when he won Wimbledon in 2018 before he went on to claim his third US Open crown and move to 14 Grand Slam titles, three behind Rafa Nadal.

The Spanish world No 2, however, is battling with another leg injury that forced him out of the Brisbane International last week.

While he told local media on Tuesday he did not feel any pain from his thigh strain, it is apparent that hard courts are putting undue stress on the 32-year-old’s body.

He retired in the quarterfinals against Marin Cilic 12 months ago in Melbourne and suffered yet another knee injury that forced him out of the US Open semifinals at Flushing Meadows before he had ankle surgery in November.