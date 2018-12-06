WBC champion Wilder wants rematch against Tyson Fury ‘asap’

Los Angeles — WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said on Tuesday he is eager for a rematch with Tyson Fury after the two undefeated boxers fought to a thrilling but controversial draw on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The American knocked his opponent down twice, including a brutal takedown in the 12th round, but the towering Fury controlled much of the fight, leaving some — not least the Briton himself — to claim he was robbed by the judges.

Wilder said he wanted a rematch “asap” to settle the question of who was the better fighter, adding he would be willing to take on the former champion as soon as March or April, though promoters suggested it would not come that soon.

“There are so many opinions, so many mixed emotions surrounding the first fight,” Wilder said. “The second fight is all about proving a point. Who won the first fight? That’s enough right there to get you excited.

“You thought the first one was something? Oh my God, I can’t wait for the second. It might be a trilogy if it goes as good as the first.”

Fury said on Saturday he also wanted a rematch.