Rainbow Bridge and Legal Eagle poised for exciting Cape clash

Do It Again — hero of last season’s Durban July — is reported in great fettle by trainer Justin Snaith, so the sponsors of Saturday’s race may be taking a chance quoting him at 13-8 to finish in the first three.

The Vaal hosts a nine-race programme on Tuesday and three-year-old Railtrip will be looking to get her career back on course when she takes on eight rivals in the fifth race.

Trainer Chesney van Zyl must have been crest-fallen when the daughter of Trippi was eased out of the race by Piere Strydom in the recent Fillies Mile. The same misfortune seems to have befallen Strydom with Sabina’s Dynasty in last Saturday’s Summer Cup.

Strydom has been booked for Artemisia in Tuesday’s 1,700m contest and Grant Maroun’s mare is bidding for a hat-trick following back-to-back wins at Turffontein.

Paul Peter, who trains Sabina’s Dynasty, has a live candidate in the top-weight Tammany Hall. His filly has been in good form and is sure to make a bid in the hands of Gavin van Zyl.

Dawn Assault did trainer St John Gray proud with his second place in Saturday’s Summer Cup and he has two interesting runners Wings Of Light and All I Got in Tuesday’s sixth race.

Although Wings Of Light disappointed last time out, the daughter of Eightfold Path has been dropped four points by the handicapper and can go close in the hands of KwaZulu-Natal-based apprentice Eric Ngwane.

Stablemate All I Got has been dropped three points and the mount of Khanya Sakayi should also be competitive. As this is a race confined to apprentices, Lyle Hewitson is allowed to compete but his mount Big Myth ran unplaced on his latest outing in October.

Steve Moffatt has his stable in good order and his representative Beautiful Shay is another runner who warrants inclusion in jackpot and Pick 6 perms.

This correspondent owns a leg in Fire And Rescue who will hopefully finish in the money in the opening event.

Selections:

1st Race: (8) Anjom (5) Fire And Rescue (15) Russian Prince (1) Tommy The Builder

2nd : (4) Torio Lake (3) Private Ruler (2) Master Boulder (1) Lazarus Tree

3rd : (5) Volcanic Sunset (3) King Of The Delta (6) Kissmeinmydreams (4) Dorman

4th: (5) What A Thrill (4) Noble Princess (6) Eternal Summer (9) Gold Scent

5th : (2) Railtrip (3) Artemisia (1) Tammany Hall (6) Lady Val 6th: (8) Wings Of Light (10) All I Got (4) Beautiful Shay (3) Angelic Appeal

7th: (7) Modjadji (6) Memphis Belle (4) Lady Of The World (5) Opera 8 th : (3) Mademoiselle (8) Ilha DaVar (4) Arikel (5) Ulla

9th: (12) Prince Jordan (6) Moshav (3) Seventh Rule (2) I Ain’t Trippin