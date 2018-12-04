Rainbow Bridge and Legal Eagle poised for exciting Cape clash
If the betting market is correct, we are set for an intriguing clash between unbeaten Rainbow Bridge and champion Legal Eagle in Saturday’s WSB Green Point Stakes at Kenilworth.
Gauteng bookmaker Lance Michael cannot separate the two horses quoting both at 15-10 with Undercover Agent third favourite at 22-10.
Owned by the late Chris Gerber, Rainbow Bridge has looked special this term and easily accounted for Silver Maple and Platinum Prince in November’s Cape Mile at Kenilworth. He faces far stiffer opposition on Saturday with the small Green Point field consisting of top performers such as Legal Eagle, Durban July winner Do It Again and Undercover Agent.
Seven-year-old Legal Eagle showed he remains in great heart with a sprint distance win under Anton Marcus at Turffontein in November. He is bidding to win Saturday’s contest for the fourth time.
It is interesting that Rainbow Bridge is a half-brother to Hawwaam, who looks a good prospect following his recent impressive three lengths win in the grade 2 Dingaans.
Do It Again — hero of last season’s Durban July — is reported in great fettle by trainer Justin Snaith, so the sponsors of Saturday’s race may be taking a chance quoting him at 13-8 to finish in the first three.
The Vaal hosts a nine-race programme on Tuesday and three-year-old Railtrip will be looking to get her career back on course when she takes on eight rivals in the fifth race.
Trainer Chesney van Zyl must have been crest-fallen when the daughter of Trippi was eased out of the race by Piere Strydom in the recent Fillies Mile. The same misfortune seems to have befallen Strydom with Sabina’s Dynasty in last Saturday’s Summer Cup.
Strydom has been booked for Artemisia in Tuesday’s 1,700m contest and Grant Maroun’s mare is bidding for a hat-trick following back-to-back wins at Turffontein.
Paul Peter, who trains Sabina’s Dynasty, has a live candidate in the top-weight Tammany Hall. His filly has been in good form and is sure to make a bid in the hands of Gavin van Zyl.
Dawn Assault did trainer St John Gray proud with his second place in Saturday’s Summer Cup and he has two interesting runners Wings Of Light and All I Got in Tuesday’s sixth race.
Although Wings Of Light disappointed last time out, the daughter of Eightfold Path has been dropped four points by the handicapper and can go close in the hands of KwaZulu-Natal-based apprentice Eric Ngwane.
Stablemate All I Got has been dropped three points and the mount of Khanya Sakayi should also be competitive. As this is a race confined to apprentices, Lyle Hewitson is allowed to compete but his mount Big Myth ran unplaced on his latest outing in October.
Steve Moffatt has his stable in good order and his representative Beautiful Shay is another runner who warrants inclusion in jackpot and Pick 6 perms.
This correspondent owns a leg in Fire And Rescue who will hopefully finish in the money in the opening event.
Selections:
1st Race: (8) Anjom (5) Fire And Rescue (15) Russian Prince (1) Tommy The Builder
2nd : (4) Torio Lake (3) Private Ruler (2) Master Boulder (1) Lazarus Tree
3rd : (5) Volcanic Sunset (3) King Of The Delta (6) Kissmeinmydreams (4) Dorman
4th: (5) What A Thrill (4) Noble Princess (6) Eternal Summer (9) Gold Scent
5th : (2) Railtrip (3) Artemisia (1) Tammany Hall (6) Lady Val 6th: (8) Wings Of Light (10) All I Got (4) Beautiful Shay (3) Angelic Appeal
7th: (7) Modjadji (6) Memphis Belle (4) Lady Of The World (5) Opera 8 th : (3) Mademoiselle (8) Ilha DaVar (4) Arikel (5) Ulla
9th: (12) Prince Jordan (6) Moshav (3) Seventh Rule (2) I Ain’t Trippin