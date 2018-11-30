Panther looks to be the value bet of De Kock’s Summer Cup quintet

With It’s My Turn out of the race, trainer Mike de Kock’s army will descend on Turffontein on Saturday for the R2m G-Bets Summer Cup with the same superiority as Russia taking

on Ukraine.

De Kock, who has won the race nine times, will saddle Cascapedia, Noble Secret, Takingthepeace, Like A Panther and Kilrain. Of this quintet, only Kilrain looks an unlikely winner.

Cascapedia, the mount of Gavin Lerena, appears to have had the perfect preparation with two starts this term and the Irish-bred mare has a favourable draw.

Jockey Randall Simons has built a good relationship with Noble Secret but the four-year-old is drawn wide. Takingthepeace’s six wins have raked in more than R1.7m. Warren Kennedy partners the Visionaire filly for the second time.

De Kock’s four-year-old Like A Panther represents the best each-way value in the race. Its jockey, Craig Zackey, said, "I had a shocking draw last time and feel I can turn the tables on Takingthepeace in the Cup."

Although Like A Panther again has a wide draw to overcome, this R2.2m yearling will be 4.5kg better off than Takingthepeace on Saturday.