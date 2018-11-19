Smiles and some tears as Carla Oberholzer and Brandon Downes claim 947 wins

Burger suffered two punctured lungs, a broken collarbone, several broken ribs and had some slight bleeding on the brain in her accident.

Oberholzer (Team Demacon) held off Anriette Schoeman (Africa Silks), who took second, with Jo van der Winkel (Cycle Nation) and Theresa Ralph (Galileo Risk) in third and fourth after a sprint to the line.

"It was pretty hard," said Oberholzer. "I think the wind was a little bit more hectic than we thought, especially on the highway and then the crosswind on these last couple of climbs. There were three of us in the break and we heard there was another lady [Ralph] about a minute up the road from us."

Ralph had managed to sneak past Oberholzer and Van der Winkel on a climb up Jan Smuts as they rode past one of the amateur racing bunches.

"We caught Theresa on the Blue Hills climb. Jo and I got away, and then Theresa and Anriette caught us with a few kilometres to go.

A four-up sprint was my worst nightmare.

"We came and walked the finish yesterday and planned for today. I knew exactly how to approach it and I’m so happy to take the win for the team."