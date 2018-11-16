Route reversal will shake up Telkom 9.47 Cycle Challenge

The reversal of the route for the Telkom 94.7 Cycle Challenge on Sunday is expected to shake up the racing in the women’s and men’s elite fields.

The opening kilometres of the race, which starts and ends at the Riversands Commercial Park, could see bursts of competition as riders seek to take advantage of the sharp climbs through Steyn City.

With the pace expected to be fast in the second half on the M1 and in the final 10km, fortune could favour those who manage to break away from the bunch.

According to Nic White, the two-time champion and winner of the first Cycle Challenge in 1996, the race should be interesting for spectators.

“The start will be a lot more intense with the climbs through Steyn City and Cedar Road,” White said. “Before it was a lot more gentle and you could ease into the race, but your legs will need to be awake for those first two bumps,” said White.

“The climb up to Hyde Park Corner is going to hurt some. You used to get up to 60km/h to 70km/h coming down there, so you can divide that by a lot going up. Then there is some time to recover before heading up past the zoo on Jan Smuts. Again, that was a lovely swooping downhill that helped you fly up the bump so you could glide through Parkwood and Rosebank. This is the highest part of the race.

“Then there is the M1, and that is not entirely flat. It is deceptive and can surprise riders. There is also the climb up to Kyalami, some more pain up the mineshaft and then the climb as you turn left out of Kyalami.

“At least the final 10km will be easier.”

Daryl Impey, the first South African to wear the yellow leader’s jersey at the Tour de France, will return to his home city to defend the title he won for the first time in 2017. Impey had come close to victory a few times in the past, but 12 months ago timed his race to perfection.

“I’m definitely going to be racing hard,” said Impey.

“It’s always hard when you’re by yourself with no teammates around you, but I love this race. I think that reversing the route is a great idea. It’s good to shake things up and I think you will see that in the racing on Sunday.