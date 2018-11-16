Sport / Other Sport

ATP FINALS

Dominic Thiem keeps hopes alive with belated ATP Finals win

16 November 2018 - 05:03 Martyn Herman
Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his group stage match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the The O2, London, Britain - November 15, 2018. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE
London — Dominic Thiem claimed his first win of the week at the ATP Finals as he beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-4 to stay mathematically alive at the O2 Arena on Thursday.

The Austrian, beaten by Kevin Anderson and Roger
Federer in his opening two round-robin matches, knew only a straight-sets victory would suffice, and he delivered with a positive display.

He dominated throughout with Nishikori, who can no longer reach the semis, guilty of 41 unforced errors.

Thiem needs SA debutant Anderson, who is guaranteed a semifinal spot, to beat six-times champion Roger Federer for the loss of less than six games to make the semis.

Federer, who bounced back from his surprise loss against Nishikori to beat Thiem in his second match, can still top the group and avoid a potential semifinal with world No1 Novak Djokovic by beating Anderson.

The Swiss is looking to reach the semifinals for the 15th time in 16 appearances.

After describing his error-strewn loss to Federer as "unacceptable", Thiem produced a performance much more in keeping with a player who reached the 2018 French Open final and who has now won 54 matches during the season.

"I didn’t come into the match with too much pressure," said Thiem in his on-court interview. "I just wanted to show to myself and all the spectators the real Dominic Thiem."

Reuters

Kevin Anderson’s wonderful year continues in London

The tennis champion is close to becoming the first African to qualify for the last four at the ATP Finals
Sport
2 days ago

Novak Djokovic dismantles German firebrand Zverev at ATP Finals

The world number one will advance into the last four of the season-ending tennis tournament for the eighth time if John Isner beats Marin Cilic
Sport
1 day ago

Roger Federer skips practice at the ATP Finals

The tennis champion lost his opening round-robin match to Kei Nishikori and faces Dominic Thiem next
Sport
3 days ago

