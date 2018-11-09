Spain’s Sergio Garcia enjoys blemish-free round

Despite the capricious wind, Spain’s Sergio Garcia blazed a trail around the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday.

He holds a four-shot, first-round lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge after a blemish-free round of 64. His four-shot cushion is the biggest after the opening round on the European Tour in 2018, but he insisted he had to keep his wits about him.

“It was a great day‚” Garcia acknowledged. “It wasn’t that easy. The course was tricky. The wind was up at times. We know how much it swirls here.

“You can play a hole in four different types of wind. It doesn’t make any sense but you have to trust it. Sometimes you are going to get it right‚ sometimes you are going to get it wrong.

“I was fortunate to get it right a lot of the time. Not all the time. But to go bogey-free is always great.”

Though the conditions were tricky, Garcia got most of his game right.

“Everything worked well. I drove the ball nicely. I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. I was able to make a couple of really nice putts‚” he said.