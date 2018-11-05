Sport / Other Sport

Irvette van Zyl smashes Old Mutual Soweto Marathon record

05 November 2018 - 05:03 Gomolemo Motshwane
Irvette van Zyl . Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Irvette van Zyl . Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Middle distance runner Irvette van Zyl smashed the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon record on Sunday to cap an eventful year.

The 31-year-old’s record of 2:33.43 for the 42km race came five months after giving birth to her second son.

Lesotho’ Mamorallo Tjoka finished second (2:37.12) and Ethiopian Selam Abere Alebachew came in third (2:44.50).

“After having a baby five months ago‚ I did not think I would be able to run a record time, but once I reached the last 2km I realised it was possible‚” Van Zyl said.

Van Zyl smashed the previous record of 2:36.02 set by Tjoka in 2011.

On the men’s side‚ Ethiopia’s Sintayehu Legese reclaimed his title. Both Legese and Van Zyl will pocket a R250,000 cash prize for their efforts.

Legese crossed the finishing line in 2:19.10. and foreign athletes continued their dominance in the men’s race as Lesotho’s national Lebenya Nkoka finished second in 2:20.31, while Dafa Ifa Debele from Ethiopia completed the podium in 2:21.13.

“Last year I was disappointed that I could not win the title but I just told myself that I would come back stronger this time,” Legese said.

The event saw President Cyril Ramaphosa and other government leaders taking part in the 10km race.

Caster thumbs her nose at athletics body

The two-time Olympic 800m champion says her looming court battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations is not for herself
Sport
3 days ago

Kenya’s Kalalei gets four-year doping ban

Samuel Kalalei, who won the Athens marathon last November, has been banned for four years after testing positive for blood-booster EPO
Sport
24 days ago

Eliud Kipchoge leaves marathon world record in tatters

The Kenyan slices a staggering 78sec off the previous best
Sport
1 month ago

India’s Dutee Chand finally allowed to sprint after winning court battle

In 2014, the IAAF barred Chand from competing after she was diagnosed with hyperandrogenism, a condition that results in high testosterone levels
Sport
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Hashim Amla's down but not out
Sport / Cricket
2.
Francesco Molinari and Rory McIlroy top draw ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Wayde van Niekerk edges back on the track
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Chiefs midfielder wary of SuperSport set-up
Sport / Soccer
5.
Rassie makes a plan for Twickenham clash
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Caster thumbs her nose at athletics body
Sport / Other Sport

Kenya’s Kalalei gets four-year doping ban
Sport / Other Sport

Eliud Kipchoge leaves marathon world record in tatters
Sport / Other Sport

Kipchoge eyes world marathon mark
Sport / Other Sport

India’s Dutee Chand finally allowed to sprint after winning court battle
Sport

Comrades winner vows to stand up to Athletics SA’s attempts to ‘bully’ her
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.