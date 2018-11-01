Sport / Other Sport

Wise move for rookie golfer of the year

01 November 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Aaron Wise. Picture: DENNIS SCHNEIDLER/USA TODAY SPORTS
Aaron Wise. Picture: DENNIS SCHNEIDLER/USA TODAY SPORTS

Los Angeles — Aaron Wise, who captured his first US PGA Tour title in his 18th start as a member, has won the 2018 PGA Tour rookie of the year Award.

The 22-year-old American born in Cape Town left SA for the US when his family moved when he was aged three.

Wise won the 2016 US college title and helped Oregon win the college team crown.

He earned a US PGA Tour spot for the 2017/18 campaign and in just his 18th start as a member took the Byron Nelson tournament crown, hitting 66 of 72 greens in regulation, the most by any tour winner since 1997.

World No53 Wise will open his 2017/18 campaign this week at Las Vegas. He was the fifth-youngest player to qualify for the showdown at East Lake, behind Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Spain’s Sergio Garcia and South Korea’s Kim Si-woo. AFP

