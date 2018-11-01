Olympic and world 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk is in the second week of light track training as he continues to prepare for next season.

Van Niekerk has been out of action since late 2017 after injuring his knee while playing in a celebrity touch rugby match at Newlands Stadium ahead of a Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and New Zealand.

His coach, Ans Botha, said the first man in history to go sub10sec in 100m‚ sub-20 in 200m‚ sub-31 in 300m and sub-44 in 400m trains on the track twice a week as part of his rehabilitation programme but there is still a long way to go.

“He is not going full out at the moment but he is working on the track twice a week.

“This is part of his rehabilitation programme and hopefully he will get over it without any problems ‚” said Botha.

As part of his rehabilitation‚ Botha said Van Niekerk would travel to Doha next week where he has been seeing sports medicine physician Louis Holtzhausen since he suffered the injury.

“We will probably know by the end of November or beginning of December how far he is from full recovery and if he is ready to move to the next step of his recovery programme‚” said Botha.

If he makes a full recovery‚ Van Niekerk may appear in the Diamond League‚ the World Championships in Doha in September 2019 and the 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo where he will defend his 400m title.

“I have to rebuild‚ refresh myself and just use this year to come back stronger,” Van Niekerk said soon after sustaining the injury.