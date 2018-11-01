Sport / Other Sport

Plan for Tshwane Open to go Asian

01 November 2018 - 05:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: ISTOCK
Sunshine Tour boss Selwyn Nathan confirmed the body is discussing plans with Asian counterparts to incorporate the Tshwane Open into the 2019 Asian Tour calendar.

This comes after the European Tour decided not to renew a contract to have the Tshwane Open on their schedule.

However‚ the popular SA Open‚ the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the Nedbank Golf Challenge will stay on as European Tour events in 2019.

“We had a fixture contract with the European Tour for three years and it expired last March‚” said Nathan. “We are looking at a co-sanctioned tour on the Asian Tour and we will have the final decision on the way forward early next year.

“The good thing about the Asian Tour is that some dates may favour us and there is also the plus factor of the weather.”

Nathan said losing the Tshwane Open was not a train smash for the game in the country as SA still has the SA Open‚ the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the European Tour schedule. “We are the only country outside the UAE and Qatar that has three tournaments. Most of the countries in Europe have one.”

SA is not the only African country to feature on the European Tour’s 2019 calendar with Mauritius set to host the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open in December.

Kenya will host the Kenya Open from March 14-17 and Morocco will hosts the Trophee Hassan II from April 25-28.

 

