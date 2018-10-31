Roger Federer hunts 100th ATP title at Paris Masters

Paris — Roger Federer is poised to seek his 100th ATP title at the Paris Masters this week with organisers announcing the Swiss great “arrives” on Tuesday.

If the holder of 20 Grand Slam titles lines up at Bercy it will be his first appearance at the last Masters event of the season since 2015.

The 37-year-old Swiss star won his 99th career title at the weekend in Basel but hasn’t played in Paris in three years due to injury and selective scheduling.

Federer faces either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Milos Raonic on Wednesday.