This week’s Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya will help complete the final pieces of the entry list puzzle for entry in next week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

The Turkish Airlines Open and the challenge are the third last and penultimate events in the race to Dubai as jockeying for position becomes the order of the day in the build-up to the climax in the desert.

The top 64 ranked players in the Race for the Dubai automatically qualify for the challenge‚ as does the defending champion‚ in this case Branden Grace‚ as well as the most recent Sunshine Tour order of merit winner George Coetzee.

The tournament can extend an additional six invites‚ of which three have to feature in the World Golf Rankings as of September 24.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari holds the aces in the Race to Dubai and it is hardly surprising the nearest man to him is the one with whom he established a bromance during the Ryder Cup‚ England’s Tommy Fleetwood.