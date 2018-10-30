Rabada’s relation can be a sales topper at Germiston

Predicting the top lot at a bloodstock sale is no easy task, but one can be certain the bids will come thick and fast when Rabada’s half-brother comes up for sale at Sunday’s Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Sale at the TBA complex in Germiston.

A total of 111 two-year-olds will come under the hammer of auctioneers Andrew Miller and Graeme Hawkins. The sale begins at 2pm.

The half-brother to Rabada (lot 85) is named Hurricane Harry and the youngster is by Trippi, champion sire in 2016.

The stallion has produced such top performers as Inara, Deo Juvente and Real Princess.

Rabada was trained by Michael Azzie and it would be no surprise if the Gauteng trainer, who has often hit the headlines at bloodstock sales, was involved in the bidding again.

“Rabada was a top-class racehorse — he raced eight times for me, winning five times. I was convinced he would win the July.

“I will be going to have a look at his half-brother on Wednesday,” added Azzie, whose Argentinian import Hat Puntano will be bidding to win the Emperors Palace Charity Mile for the second year running at Turffontein on Saturday.

If Rabada’s half-brother does not top Sunday’s sale, that honour could go to the half-brother to last season’s SA Fillies Classic heroine Takingthepeace.

Also being offered by Summerhill Sales, this early foal (lot 91) is a son of Duke Of Marmalade who won five grade 1 races and now stands at Drakenstein Stud. The vendors have come up with the strange name of The Sandwich Man.

Takingthepeace has won five races and Craig and Ross Kieswetter bought a half-share in the daughter of Visionaire in

May for an undisclosed sum.

Several trainers at the gallops of Sunday’s offerings at Summerhill Stud recently expressed the opinion that this year’s crop was outstanding. They included Muis Roberts, Tony Rivalland, Garth Puller, Robbie Hill and Andrew Fortune.

One tweeted: “No doubt the deepest pool of quality racehorses I’ve seen at a Ready-To-Run anywhere.”

Some other lots likely to prove popular include:

Lot 2: A half-sister to fivetime winner The Thinker, by Capetown Noir.

Lot 14: A half-brother to fourtime winner Highly Decorated, also by Capetown Noir.

Lot 16: A half-brother to Gold Bowl winner Winning Leap, by Capetown Noir.

Lot 17: A half-brother to fourtime winner So Var, by Silvano.

Lot 19: A half-brother to seven-time winner Admiral’s Eye, by Visionaire.

Lot 21: The only Dynasty on the sale. A filly out of the Irish mare Tramontana.

Lot 22: A half-sister to seven-time winner Salutation, by Visionaire.

Lot 43: A half-sister to sixtime winner Walking On Air, by Visionaire.

Lot 50: A half-brother to sixtime winner Lucky Sam, by Soft Falling Rain.

Lot 73: A half-brother to 2017’s SA Derby winner Hero’s Honour, by Capetown Noir.

Bloodstock SA — the host of Sunday’s sale — got another fillip when one of its graduates, Magnificent Seven, won the R350,000 G-Bets Algoa Cup at Fairview on Sunday.

Trained by Justin Snaith and bred by Sandown Stud, the son of Horse Chestnut cost just R140,000 at the 2016 KwaZuluNatal Yearling Sales.