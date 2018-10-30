Kevin Anderson secures his place among elite of world tennis

The last time a South African made the elite eight-man ATP World Finals, Nelson Mandela was president, the Springboks were world champions and R3.50 would have bought you

a dollar.

When Kevin Anderson fired down his 13th ace of the match to clinch the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday with a 6-3

7-6 win over Japan’s Kei Nishikori, he secured his place in November’s showpiece.

Anderson, 32, is the fourth oldest debutant at the season finale and the first South African since Wayne Ferreira in 1995 to lock down his place at the prestigious event in London.

Only Australian great Ken Rosewall (36 at the inaugural staging in Tokyo, in 1970), Spain’s Andres Gimeno (35), and South African Bob Hewitt (32), both in Barcelona 1972, were older debutants than Anderson.

The 2.03m South African is the sixth qualifier following Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin Del Potro and Alexander Zverev. Del Potro, though, is likely to withdraw because of a wrist injury.

Victory in Vienna was Anderson’s second ATP title of the season after a win in New York in February and the fifth tour title of his career. It was also his first ATP 500 win.