Big-serving Kevin Anderson blasts through to ATP Finals after win in Vienna

The 32-year-old is the first South African to reach the ATP Finals in 23 years

29 October 2018 - 05:04 Simon Jennings
Kevin Anderson. Picture: REUTERS
Vienna — Big-serving South African Kevin Anderson secured his spot at November’s season-ending ATP Finals by beating Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6-3 7-6(3) to win the Vienna Open on Sunday.

The world No 8 sent down 13 aces and 36 winners, winning 91% of his first-serve points as he wrapped up victory in just less than two hours.

The 32-year-old is the first South African to reach the ATP Finals in 23 years and follows in the footsteps of compatriot Wayne Ferreira who achieved the feat in 1995.

Anderson joins Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev in sealing his spot at the season finale, which will run from November 11-18 at the O2 Arena in London.

His qualification means there are two places still up for grabs ahead of this week’s Paris Masters, with Croatian Marin Cilic, Austrian Dominic Thiem, Nishikori and American John Isner still in the race.

"I want to congratulate Kei on a great week," Anderson said on court after receiving the trophy.

"You’ve been a world-class player year in and year out so best of luck for the rest of the year," he said.

Anderson was runner-up to Djokovic at Wimbledon in July but the win in Vienna represented the biggest title of his career.

The defeat was Nishikori’s ninth consecutive loss in a final and ended his hopes of a first title since his victory in
Memphis in 2016.

He fought gamely but was unable to make any inroads against Anderson’s booming serve, carving out two break points the entire match both of which the South African saved.

The Japanese’s efforts were further undermined by 23 unforced errors and three double faults and though he improved enough to force a second-set tiebreak, Anderson held his nerve and sealed the win with an ace.

Roger Federer defeated Romanian qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 on Sunday at the Swiss Indoors in Basel to win his 99th ATP Tour title.

The Swiss now owns nine trophies from his hometown event and has won his last 20 matches at the tournament.

Reuters, AFP

Kevin Anderson in line for an award

Anderson nominated alongside Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal
Sport
10 days ago

SA's Davis Cup dreams savaged in Lisbon defeat

Without top player Kevin Anderson‚ who has not played Davis Cup for six years‚ SA were outgunned on the slow, red clay
Sport
6 days ago

Kevin Anderson closing in on World Finals

He is now ranked No 7 in the Race to London, after losing in the quarterfinals to eventual Shanghai winner Novak Djokovic
Sport
13 days ago

Anderson sets up quarters clash with Gasquet

SA's Kevin Anderson faces Richard Gasquet in the last eight at the Japan Open
Sport
24 days ago

