Local horse Noah From Goa heads for rich race in Hong Kong

SA has enjoyed considerable success in Hong Kong over the years, and former Cape Guineas winner Noah From Goa is being aimed at one of the rich grade 1 races to be run at Sha-Tin race course on December 9.

Noah From Goa was trained here by Mike de Kock and — apart from the horse’s Cape win — he was placed in grade 2 races in Dubai in 2017. He cost R325,000 when sold at the Emperors Palace National two-year-old sale.

Noah From Goa is now trained in Singapore by Pat Shaw’s former assistant, Ricardo le Grange, so it is in the horse’s favour that he does not face a long journey to Hong Kong.

In contrast, European entries will have to endure tiring flights. Of the 262 entries received by the Hong Kong Jockey Club fort he December 9 meeting, 67 are grade 1 winners, so the comment from Andrew Harding, executive director of racing at the club, is understandable.

“It is very pleasing to see such exciting quality among the nominations for this year’s Longines Hong Kong international races. Hong Kong in December is a destination that appeals to the world’s great horsemen ,” he said.

The four big races are the Hong Kong Cup, Hong Kong Mile, Hong Kong Sprint and Hong Kong Vase.

French trainer Andre Fabre is a regular visitor to the former British colony and he has nominated four horses from his stable including Arcde Triomphe third Cloth Of Stars.

Japan’s champion filly, Almond Eye, is likely to be aimed at the Mile race and she recently captured Japan’s Fillies Triple Crown.

Despite Australia’s ban on horse movements from Hong Kong to Australia, there are 24 entries from Australia, including their top-flight sprinter, Trapeze Artist.

Meanwhile, following the draw for the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile on Wednesday, betting has opened on this popular event,which is scheduled for Turffontein on November 3. Mike de Kock’s Noble Secret is the ante-post favourite for the GBets Summer Cup on December 1 and the same horse heads the Charity Mile market at 33-10 after drawing favourably in barrier four.

Interestingly, bookmakers make Sean Tarry’s runner Matador Man as the 9-2 second favourite, but he told this correspondent at the draw that he expected a big run from Tilbury Fort. This horse is on offer at 14-1 and appeals as good each-way value. It is perhaps surprising that Coral Fever — winner of the 2,000m Champions Challenge in April — is quoted third favourite at 7-1 as the trip may be on the short side. In addition, this talented inmate of Robbie Sage’s stable will have to overcome a wide draw

Last year’s winner, Hat Puntano, is a 14-1 chance but this price will not last long if jockey Gavin Lerena is confirmed for the ride. If Lerena is required for 7-1 shot New Predator, the Argentinian import will be partnered by Mark Khan.

Trainer St John Gray has his string in good order and his gallant eight year-old, Captain Aldo, winner of the recent Joburg Spring Challenge, could rise to the big occasion once again. The gelding is an 18-1 chance in opening betting.

Turffontein Selections:

1st Race: (16) Zabarjad (7) MaroonBells (11) Byron Bay (9) Gone With The Wind 2nd Race: (12) Solemn Promise (11) Out Of Sight (7) Targaryen Queen (1) Andiamo 3rd Race: (8) Atyaab (2) Pilou (3) Morning Catch (1) Shogun 4th Race: (6) Orpheus (5) The Rising Legend (2) Gambado (1) Top Shot 5th Race: (6) Bien Venue (9) Iditarod Trail (11) Virginia (7) Rivonia Boulevard 6th Race: (6) Celestina (11) Twelve Oaks (7) Eleni (4) Lily Theresa 7th Race: (1) Autumn Rain (2) Baahir (5) Snow In Seattle (4) Manitoba 8th Race: (1) Schippers (7) Donny G(4) Copper Jay (6) Pillar of the Earth 9th Race: (4) Dewali (7) Vardo (8) Ilha Da Varlette (5) Big Blue Marble.