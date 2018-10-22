Sport / Other Sport

‘Bad boy’ Moscon wins in China

Moscon topped the general classification standings in the final stop on the 2018 UCI World Tour

22 October 2018 - 07:22 Agency Staff
Chris Froome (R) of Team Sky sits with team mates as they await the team presentation prior to the start of the race during the Prudential Ride. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ CHARLIE CROWHURST

Shanghai - Italy’s Gianni Moscon of Team Sky won the Tour of Guangxi on Sunday after Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen triumphed in the sixth and final stage in a bunch sprint.

Moscon, who was thrown out of the Tour de France in July after an altercation with a fellow racer, had been the favourite for victory in China.

Moscon topped the general classification standings in the final stop on the 2018 UCI World Tour with a total time of 20hr 39min 56sec.

Second was Austria’s Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe, 9sec behind, and a further 5sec adrift in third was Russia’s Sergei Chernetski of the Astana team.

SA’s Reinardt Janse van Rensburg of Team Dimension Data was fifth on the stage.

