‘Bad boy’ Moscon wins in China

Shanghai - Italy’s Gianni Moscon of Team Sky won the Tour of Guangxi on Sunday after Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen triumphed in the sixth and final stage in a bunch sprint.

Moscon, who was thrown out of the Tour de France in July after an altercation with a fellow racer, had been the favourite for victory in China.

Moscon topped the general classification standings in the final stop on the 2018 UCI World Tour with a total time of 20hr 39min 56sec.

Second was Austria’s Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe, 9sec behind, and a further 5sec adrift in third was Russia’s Sergei Chernetski of the Astana team.

SA’s Reinardt Janse van Rensburg of Team Dimension Data was fifth on the stage.

AFP