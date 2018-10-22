CYCLING
‘Bad boy’ Moscon wins in China
Moscon topped the general classification standings in the final stop on the 2018 UCI World Tour
22 October 2018 - 07:22
Shanghai - Italy’s Gianni Moscon of Team Sky won the Tour of Guangxi on Sunday after Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen triumphed in the sixth and final stage in a bunch sprint.
Moscon, who was thrown out of the Tour de France in July after an altercation with a fellow racer, had been the favourite for victory in China.
Moscon topped the general classification standings in the final stop on the 2018 UCI World Tour with a total time of 20hr 39min 56sec.
Second was Austria’s Felix Grossschartner of Bora-Hansgrohe, 9sec behind, and a further 5sec adrift in third was Russia’s Sergei Chernetski of the Astana team.
SA’s Reinardt Janse van Rensburg of Team Dimension Data was fifth on the stage.
AFP
Please sign in or register to comment.