Anderson nominated for ATP award alongside Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal

19 October 2018 - 05:06 Craig Ray
Kevin Anderson. Picture: REUTERS
SA’s Kevin Anderson’s superb 2018 season just keeps getting better after he was nominated for an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) award on Thursday.

Anderson‚ 32‚ has been nominated alongside Roger Federer‚ Rafa Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award.

The nomination is recognition for the player who‚ throughout the year‚ conducted himself at the highest level of professionalism and integrity. Anderson competed against his fellow players with the utmost fairness and who promoted the game through his off-court activities.

In July Anderson hit a record high ranking of No 5 after making the Wimbledon final.

He beat Roger Federer and John Isner in two epic five-set marathons in the quarterfinals and semi-finals respectively before eventually losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Anderson’s reaction to his victory over Isner‚ in match that lasted 6hr 35min with the 26-24 fifth set alone taking 175min‚ was widely praised.

He was quick to recognise his opponent’s contribution to a match that made history‚ and also to commiserate with Isner’s obvious disappointment.

“It was tough on both of us and in the end you feel like this is a draw for both of us‚” Anderson said immediately after beating Isner on Centre Court.

“Somebody has to win. John is a great guy and I really feel for him because I don’t know how I would take that if I were on the opposite side.

“I apologise if I’m not more excited right now‚ but I have a lot of mixed emotions.”

Anderson is currently ranked No 8 in the world and is well positioned to make November's ATP World Finals in London for the first time.

@delpotrojuan@rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal have defined sportsmanship and continue to be great examples for me and others.

“To be nominated alongside them for this @ATPWorldTourr award is truly an honour‚” Anderson tweeted after the nomination.

