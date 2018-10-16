Sport / Other Sport

ANTI-DOPING

Retired sprint legend Usain Bolt stunned by drug test call

16 October 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Usain Bolt. Picture: REUTERS
Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he is surprised after being handed a drug-test notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids for a football career in Australia.

The 100m world record-holder quit athletics in 2017 and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia’s Central Coast Mariners, where he is on trial.

"So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this," Bolt said on Monday via an Instagram video as he zoomed in on the notice.

The demand for the out-of-competition test to collect urine and blood appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia.

"How am I going to get a drug test today? I’m not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously," said Bolt.

"So I asked the lady: ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get  tested. Okay then."

Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.

Their legislation defines an athlete as a "person who competes in sport" if "the sport has an anti-doping policy".

The eight-time Olympic champion made his case on Friday by scoring two goals for the Mariners in a friendly match.

The superstar, who is a Manchester United fan, has been handed a chance to train with the A-League side.
AFP

