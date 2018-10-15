Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic cruises to fourth Shanghai title

The Serb has returned to his best this season with Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon and the US Open

15 October 2018 - 05:03 Hardik Vyas
Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Picture: REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Picture: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic continued his scintillating run of form as he beat Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 to win the Shanghai Masters title for the fourth time on Sunday.

With a clever mix of groundstrokes, the 31-year-old Serb broke Croat Coric’s serve in the sixth game and made a series of forays to the net as he consolidated his lead.

The Serb grabbed the opening set with a hold to love,
having dropped just four points on his serve overall.

Coric, who collected one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating Roger Federer in the semifinals, looked far from his best in his first ATP Masters final as he dropped his serve in the opening game of the second set.

Djokovic, who has returned to his best this season with Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon and the US Open, will surpass Federer as world No2 when the ATP rankings are released on Monday. Reuters

Roger Federer survives Russian scare in Shanghai

The 37-year-old Swiss serves out the match in just under two hours to keep hopes of a third Shanghai Masters title alive
Sport
4 days ago

Li Na’s generation is making its mark, say Chinese players

China's top two women say confidence is now growing among Chinese players after a quiet spell since trailblazer Li retired in 2014
Sport
4 days ago

Serena confirmed for eighth Australian Open title tilt

Seven times Australian Open champion Serena Williams will be back at the Australian Open in 2019
Sport
5 days ago

SA’s Lloyd Harris rises to ATP heaven

The tennis champion beats France’s Gael Monfils at the Chengdu Open in China
Sport
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe take control, Ighalo hat-trick for ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
More money and harder times for Comrades runners
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Stuart Baxter explains why he wanted to bring ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Percy Tau ready to form Bafana Bafana striking ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
SABC in shock Seychelles football blackout
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.