Novak Djokovic cruises to fourth Shanghai title

Novak Djokovic continued his scintillating run of form as he beat Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 to win the Shanghai Masters title for the fourth time on Sunday.

With a clever mix of groundstrokes, the 31-year-old Serb broke Croat Coric’s serve in the sixth game and made a series of forays to the net as he consolidated his lead.

The Serb grabbed the opening set with a hold to love,

having dropped just four points on his serve overall.

Coric, who collected one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating Roger Federer in the semifinals, looked far from his best in his first ATP Masters final as he dropped his serve in the opening game of the second set.

Djokovic, who has returned to his best this season with Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon and the US Open, will surpass Federer as world No2 when the ATP rankings are released on Monday. Reuters