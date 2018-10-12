Sport / Other Sport

Ruann Visser returns to ring after doping gloom

Discrepancy in the moving of samples leaves Saids in doubt

12 October 2018 - 06:00 Bongani Magasela
Heavyweight boxer Ruann "Giant King" Visser prepares for his non-title fight against Luke Sutherland on October 21 at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria. / Deon Raath/ Gallo Images
Heavyweight boxer Ruann "Giant King" Visser prepares for his non-title fight against Luke Sutherland on October 21 at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria. / Deon Raath/ Gallo Images

South African heavyweight champion Ruann "Giant King" Visser has been cleared of doping charges seven months after he tested positive for 3' OH-stanozolol-glucunoride, a metabolite of the Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroid, Stanazolol.

This is a milestone victory for a boxer to have a doping charge withdrawn by the
SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) which is the country's highest office in dope testing in sports.

Visser, 27, returned a failed test following his seven-round stoppage win against dethroned national champion Osborne Machimana at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark on February 23.

Saids then provisionally suspended Visser from competing and participating in any authorised sport at any national or international level as from the date of the notification of his suspension which was April 16.

It is said that Visser appeared before a disciplinary committee last month.

Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka said: "Ruann had charges withdrawn by Saids and he is free to continue with his career. Saids has written to us that they have withdrawn charges against Ruann and that suspension is lifted."

Khalid Galant, chief executive of Saids, said: "Professional heavyweight boxer Ruann Visser was acquitted this week by an Independent Doping Tribunal on a doping charge. Saids charged the boxer for an anti-doping rule violation for the presence of Stanazolol in his sample. Subsequent to additional evidence provided by the athlete and investigation by Saids, the charges were withdrawn due to discrepancy in the transportation of the samples."

Visser said: "I am happy and relieved that the whole thing
is over. It has been seven months of hell."

The soft-spoken boxer will face Luke Sutherland in a non-title fight on October 21 at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria .

"I will knock him out," said a confident Visser.

SA boxer Nxoshe takes a giant leap for title and Ulises Lara’s scalp

The fight also affords Thembelani Nxoshe a shot at revenge for his nemesis Nhlanhla Ngamntwini
Sport
1 day ago

Lara back in SA for unfinished business

Nxoshe keen to avenge 24's defeat
Sport
3 days ago

A new secret to success: stop trying so hard

It might seem counterintuitive, but we're designed to operate effortlessly
Life
9 days ago

Russian president hovers over Joshua soapie

Anthony Joshua will be in action at Wembley on Saturday‚ but there will not be a football in sight
Sport
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Roger Federer survives Russian scare in Shanghai
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Top ref Victor Hlungwani iced out for not wearing ...
Sport
3.
Stuart Baxter sees no problem with Bafana ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bafana Bafana’s Afcon rivals Libya plunged into ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Percy Tau ready to form Bafana Bafana striking ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Maemu to defend title
Sport / Other Sport

The SA women making a mark in mixed martial arts
Life / Sport

Tommy Oosthuizen smiling all the way into the ring
Sport / Other Sport

Unleashing the power of the subconscious mind
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.