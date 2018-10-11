Tommy Fleetwood eager to end year on a high

London — Tommy Fleetwood admits he is feeling "jaded" after a gruelling season as he tries to catch Ryder Cup partner Francesco Molinari and win the Race to Dubai for a second year in succession.

Fleetwood is second in the money list behind Open champion Molinari, with whom he won all four of their matches together at Le Golf National in Europe’s victory over the US.

The duo will be reunited in the first two rounds of this week’s British Masters at Walton Heath as Fleetwood seeks to close the gap of 1.4-million points to the other half of the "Moliwood" pair.

"I’m starting to feel jaded a little bit," Fleetwood said. "I practiced at home on Monday so I am still trying to tick over and work on things and get better."

Fleetwood, who will play in China and Turkey before contesting the season-ending event in Dubai, added: "I’m a long way behind but it’s the opposite of last year in that I led all year and this year for the final few events I’m kind of chasing it now.

"I might get nowhere near and it’s a stretch as a goal to think about it, but I’d love to play Dubai with a chance. I’d love to get in contention in a couple of events and maybe win one.

"There’s probably people I would prefer to beat, but if it came down to me and Fran either way I’m going to be more than happy whichever way that would turn out."

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is also in the field at Walton Heath, although he is not overly concerned about his performance. "Shooting 84 or 64 is not going to make any difference in my mind," he said. "I’m going to enjoy 2018 for what it has been and then figure out what is in store for me going forward.

"It’s been fun to reflect on the Ryder Cup and I keep saying to the players that we will always have that moment in time and that’s pretty cool."

