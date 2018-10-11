Sport / Other Sport

Peruvian Gomez out to prove his worth in SA racing

In his home country, Carlos Herrera Gomez has won their equivalent of the Durban July — the Derby Nacional — three times

11 October 2018 - 05:03 David Mollett
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

If you overheard someone saying “Carlos Herrera Gomez is in town”, it’s a fair assumption that a South American fighter is in Johannesburg for a boxing bout.

Not so. Senor Gomez is, in fact, a successful Peruvian jockey who —  mainly due to the urgings of his uncle Guillermo Figueroa — has decided to try his luck in SA. In his home country, he has won their equivalent of the Durban July —  the Derby Nacional — three times taking the race in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Figueroa, who retired from the saddle a few years ago, enjoyed a successful career here winning a number of big races and his services were often sought after by the top stables.

Carlos Gomez had his first mounts on the Highveld last Saturday and one could say he scored a second-round knockout when riding his first SA winner at Turffontein on Tuesday.

Trainer Paul Peter has given Gomez his break in this country and he was rewarded when the Peruvian scored on his four year-old filly, Angelic, in Tuesday’s fourth race beating Gavin Lerena on the favourite, Redberry Wood.

"It's exciting - he's done very well in Peru and we're very happy to get him," commented Peter after Angelic's win.

Gomez is back at the city track this afternoon where he has four rides for Peter - Rosario (third race), Royal Future (fourth), Rebel's Champ (eighth) and Quebec Queen in the tenth.

Of his quartet, possibly Royal Future has the best chance as the daughter of Mogok ran two promising races before finishing unplaced behind Press My Button at the Vaal in August. The four year-old was reported to be not striding out that day, but Peter will have fixed that problem for today's race.

Nevertheless, Royal Future certainly doesn't rate a Pick 6 banker and punters should also include Pink, Miss Patriot and Vega Fox in this exotic bet. Pink, trained by Lucky Houdalakis and the mount of Gavin Lerena, will be out to recoup recent Turffontein losses.

Gomez has an each-way shout on Quebec Queen in the final event on the card as the five year-old hasn't run badly all year and did finish second behind Gold Dawn at today's track in August. The top selection is Believe Me whose merit-rating has dropped following three unplaced runs.

Believe Me's stablemate, Keyboogie, could notch the second win of his career when he takes on nine rivals in the seventh race. Hennie Greyling partnered the well-bred four year-old into second place here last month and he'll be delighted that trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren has entrusted him with the ride again.

There are a number of runners who could make life tough for Keyboogie including Alpine Glacier, a good second last time out, Pillaroftheearth and Erico Verdonese's Jay Peg colt, Copper Jay.

It might be best not to mention New Zealand in the presence of Springbok rugby fans, but a horse of that name could also emerge victorious in today's sixth race. Trained by Sean Tarry and the mount of champion jockey Lyle Hewitson, this daughter of Trippi is bred to relish today's 2000m trip.

Trainer St John Gray won last Saturday's Joburg Spring Challenge with longshot Captain Aldo, but his runner in this race, Stunned, will be one of the leading fancies with Lerena booked for the ride.

Muzi Yeni has ridden Miyoshi twice this term and he'll be hoping it's third time lucky for trainer Gary Alexander's runner. The four year-old could start favourite following his good second behind Royal Utopia.

Selections:

1st Race: (9) Myview (1) Corrido (6) Brave Detail (2) National Aim

2nd Race: (6) Monopolize (1) Chipofftheoldblok (8) Slay The Dragon (9) Vontreo

3rd Race: (12) Sea Venture (9) Seneca Falls (1) Rehaana Lass (7) Daring Damsel

4th Race: (1) Royal Future (14) Pink (9) Vega Fox (8) Miss Patriot

5th Race: (1) Aeronautical (2) Earth Sky (3) The Bosbok (5) Red Invader

6th Race: (6) New Zealand (2) Miyoshi (1) Stunned (8) Gift For The Gap

7th Race: (8) Keyboogie (4) Alpine Glacier (3) Pillaroftheearth (2) Copper Jay

8th Race: (1) Rocky Valley (6) Kissable (2) Rebel's Champ (5) Frederico's Dream

9th Race: (1) Redberry Lane (5) Running Brave (4) Green Top (3) Mazari

10th Race: (5) Believe Me (4) Quebec Queen (10) Diva Faustina (6) Oh Mercy Me

  

Redberry Wood can add gleam to Lerena's tally

Trainer John Gosden's quote after his star filly, Enable, won her second Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday should be nominated for 'best ...
Sport
2 days ago

Smaller tax bill lifts Phumelela

The company’s horse-racing business was hit by the costs related to its voluntary severance programme
Companies
5 days ago

Filly’s niggles to Enable French win?

The French capital will be abuzz as it hosts one of the world’s most prestigious horse races, the Qatar Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe
Sport
6 days ago

Mardi Gras and Railtrip out to impress at Vaal

And it has not been a good week for trainer Paul Peter. Here’s why
Sport
7 days ago

Dewali ready to again boost Bird’s coffers

Three-year-old is in good shape for Sophomore 1,000
Sport
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana Bafana are good enough to qualify for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Serena confirmed for eighth Australian Open title ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Boks to boost WP against Bulls
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Jockey Lyle Hewitson hit by ban in Singapore
Sport / Other Sport

Fortune ruffles feathers by calling new jockeys ‘plain average’
Sport / Other Sport

The Tin Man out to emulate his UK namesake
Sport

Businessman Chris van Niekerk could make racing history with third July winner
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.