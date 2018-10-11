Sport / Other Sport

Alexander Zverev battles fever and Shanghai ‘big hitter’ to reach last-16

11 October 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Alexander Zverev. Picture: REUTERS
Alexander Zverev. Picture: REUTERS

Shanghai — Alexander Zverev fought off a cold and the blistering power of Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, calling the Georgian “the hardest-hitting player I have ever played against”.

The young German star and fourth seed joins Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro in the last-16 after defeating the on-form Basilashvili 7-5, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Zverev suffered an early exit last week at the China Open in Beijing, where Basilashvili beat Del Potro for just his second ATP title on Sunday.

Zverev, who departed the Beijing hard courts by smashing his racquet, kept his cool this time to beat Basilashvili in 92 cagey minutes.

Zverev, who said that he had a sore throat and blocked nose, will play Australia’s world-ranked 33 Alex de Minaur next.

De Minaur, 19, defeated France’s Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3 to enhance his growing reputation.

Zverev said that Basilashvili, who is up to a career-high ranking of 23, “knows how to play, definitely”.

“Probably the hardest-hitting player I have ever played against,” said Zverev.

“I mean, I played all right. I played a solid match. I did everything that I needed to win.”

The 30-year-old Argentinian Del Potro outlasted stubborn Frenchman Richard Gasquet to stay in the hunt at the Masters 1000 event.

Del Potro, who similarly suffered with cold and flu in the China Open final, was broken on his service to immediately go a game down.

But under pressure from the 32-year-old Gasquet, the third seed belatedly found his rhythm, coming from behind in both sets to win 7-5, 7-6 (9/7).

Del Potro, who sealed the match with an ace and a swing of his fist, will face 13th seed Borna Coric of Croatia next.

Number two seed Djokovic nailed his place in the last 16 on Tuesday with a convincing victory over Jeremy Chardy.

Reigning Shanghai champion and top seed Roger Federer begins his defence later Wednesday against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who is fresh from winning the Japan open.

AFP

Serena confirmed for eighth Australian Open title tilt

Seven times Australian Open champion Serena Williams will be back at the Australian Open in 2019
Sport
1 day ago

SA’s Lloyd Harris rises to ATP heaven

The tennis champion beats France’s Gael Monfils at the Chengdu Open in China
Sport
15 days ago

Alexander Zverev seals Europe’s Laver win

Zverev defeats Kevin Anderson to complete a 13-8 win over the World team
Sport
16 days ago

Goofball to Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka tipped to rise to the top

Japan’s first world No1 wins praise for keeping her cool at the US Open final
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana Bafana are good enough to qualify for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Serena confirmed for eighth Australian Open title ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Boks to boost WP against Bulls
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.