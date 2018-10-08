Danish ace Caroline Wozniacki wins 30th title in China

Beijing — Caroline Wozniacki said she was fulfilling childhood dreams after she won a 30th WTA singles title with victory over Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in the China Open final on Sunday.

The Danish world No 2 was impressive all week, never dropping a set and rarely looking troubled, sealing her spot in the WTA Finals Singapore.

The 28-year-old Wozniacki, who won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open at the beginning of 2018, was imperious against unseeded Sevastova, winning 6-3 6-3. It is her second China Open title.

"I’m just happy to have reached 30 today, I’m going to enjoy that," said Wozniacki.

AFP