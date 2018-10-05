Sport / Other Sport

JAPAN OPEN

Anderson sets up quarters clash with Gasquet

05 October 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Picture: USA TODAY/GEOFF BURKE
Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Picture: USA TODAY/GEOFF BURKE

Tokyo — SA’s Kevin Anderson advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Thursday, beating young American Frances Tiafoe 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Anderson, ranked ninth in the world, will face eighth-seed Richard Gasquet in the last eight after the Frenchman ousted Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/1).

"Kevin is a top 10 player and has been in the Wimbledon and US Open finals, so I have nothing to lose," said Gasquet.

"I know what I have to do to beat him, but I also know it will be tough."

Elsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a midmatch meltdown to beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3 5-7 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals where he will face local hero Kei Nishikori.

Tsitsipas’s game relies more on angles and touch than today’s power merchants, and the sweeping one-handed backhand Tsitsipas drilled past De Minaur for most of their match has all the hallmarks of his idol Roger Federer.

He reached his first two ATP finals this year in 2018, losing both times to Rafael Nadal in Barcelona and Toronto.

But Tsitsipas will feel he has the weapons to upset Nishikori, despite squandering two match points to surrender the second set.

SA’s Lloyd Harris rises to ATP heaven

The tennis champion beats France’s Gael Monfils at the Chengdu Open in China
9 days ago

Alexander Zverev seals Europe’s Laver win

Zverev defeats Kevin Anderson to complete a 13-8 win over the World team
10 days ago

Goofball to Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka tipped to rise to the top

Japan’s first world No1 wins praise for keeping her cool at the US Open final
24 days ago

Novak Djokovic back on path of greatness with third US Open victory

A clinical dispatch of Juan Martin del Potro brings Djokovic level with Pete Sampras for Grand Slam titles — and puts him well on his way to ...
25 days ago

Angry Serena: I’m not a cheat

US Open final is overshadowed by the American tennis star’s angry and tear-filled tirade
25 days ago

