Anderson sets up quarters clash with Gasquet

Tokyo — SA’s Kevin Anderson advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Thursday, beating young American Frances Tiafoe 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Anderson, ranked ninth in the world, will face eighth-seed Richard Gasquet in the last eight after the Frenchman ousted Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/1).

"Kevin is a top 10 player and has been in the Wimbledon and US Open finals, so I have nothing to lose," said Gasquet.

"I know what I have to do to beat him, but I also know it will be tough."

Elsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a midmatch meltdown to beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3 5-7 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals where he will face local hero Kei Nishikori.

Tsitsipas’s game relies more on angles and touch than today’s power merchants, and the sweeping one-handed backhand Tsitsipas drilled past De Minaur for most of their match has all the hallmarks of his idol Roger Federer.

He reached his first two ATP finals this year in 2018, losing both times to Rafael Nadal in Barcelona and Toronto.

But Tsitsipas will feel he has the weapons to upset Nishikori, despite squandering two match points to surrender the second set.

