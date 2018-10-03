Professional squash player Alex Fuller forced to go it alone

The few that give it a bash are destined to fail, not because they lack talent, but because they are left to fend for themselves.

No surprise then that only four women compete on the PSA tour. Fuller is joined by Milnay Louw and twin sisters Elani and Lume Landman, who are based in the US.

Louw hardly competes abroad while the Landmans, who are outside the top 100 and 200 respectively, coach to help pay the rent.

The numbers are pretty much the same in the men’s ranks, with Tristan Eysele, Christo Potgieter and Ruan Olivier SA’s leading PSA lights.

"Our top player have come to accept the fact that Squash SA ploughs all its money into development and does nothing towards keeping the top players on the tour for as long as possible and representing the country," Fuller said.

"Next thing you know there will be no South Africans competing because there is no financial support. In most other countries players get help from their federation such as in England where they have academies with players on programmes and things like that.

"Here, we are all left alone and have to go it alone."

And she is alone. No coach on the road, no physiotherapist, just herself and her luggage in a foreign countries is not for the faint-hearted.

And yet the 25-year-old Capetonian has still managed to stay focused to her craft as shown by her career-high 49th spot on the world rankings.

The 2018 SA Open champion wants to go even higher, believing that a top 10 in the next few years is possible.

The Western Province Cricket Club member was in China recently and captained the SA team to 10th place at the World Team Championships. Egypt won the title.

She got to play against a former world No1 in the form of Nicol David.

While beaten 11-4 11-7 11-8, Fuller was far from outplayed.

"I was really nervous going into the game because she is the best of the best of the best.

"I have since watched videos of the game, and it was her applying intentional pressure every single point that got the job done. The experience can only do me good."

Fuller makes her debut appearance at the Carol Weymuller Open in the US on Saturday. It will be her first World Series event. She has drawn 27th ranked Millie Tomlinson of England in the first round.

Whether Fuller will play the 10 world series events is up in the air. With only Lazer Logistics as her sole main sponsor, which covers two trips abroad, how far she progresses in the big-money events will determine her fate.