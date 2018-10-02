Expect fireworks at Bloodstock Ready-To-Run sale

November 5 is Guy Fawkes night and this year fireworks could be going off 24 hours early at the Bloodstock SA (BSA) Ready-To-Run sale scheduled for Sunday November 4.

Since its inception Mick Goss’s Summerhill Stud in Mooi River has been the backbone and 2018 is no different. Its Summerhill Sales arm is responsible for most of the 111 two-year-olds to come under the hammer at BSA headquarters in Germiston.

Goss can point to three grade1 winners to be proud of — Takingthepeace, winner of the grade1 SA Fillies Classic and grade2 Fillies Guineas; Hero’s Honour, winner of the SA Derby; and Brave Mary, winner of the grade1 Allan Robertson and subsequently purchased by US expert Barry Irwin.

Enthusiastic owners

Takingthepeace grabbed the headlines not so much for her talent but because of the enthusiasm of young owners Michael Shea, son of former top jockey Kevin, and Murray Makepeace.

The filly has certainly helped their bank balances as in May it was announced that Craig and Ross Kieswetter had caught a 50% share in the grade1 winner. She will eventually take up stud duties at Highland Stud.

At the Ready-To-Run Sale, it is likely to be one of Takingthepeace’s relations, her half-brother The Sandwich Man, to prompt some explosive bids.

The colt — offered by Summerhill Sales — is by Duke Of Marmalade whose illustrious career included a win in the grade1 Juddmonte International at York in 2008.

One certainty is that buyers have a huge choice of stallions to choose from — most top sires are represented, including Trippi, Silvano, Philanthropist, Visionaire, Capetown Noir, Gimmethegreenlight, Linngari, Brave Tin Soldier and Querari.

Brave Tin Soldier is the sire of Brave Mary, a R40,000 Ready-To-Run graduate, who again flew the flag for Summerhill in the Allan Robertson at Scottsville. Last December she was voted KwaZulu-Natal "Horse of the Year".

Hero’s Honour also played his part with his Derby win and Gauteng trainer Chesney van Zyl has a live candidate for the R500,000 Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Cup at Turffontein on November 3 in his half-sister Railtrip.

The Ato colt Chijmes has also thrown his hat in for the Cup and it is quite likely that the big yards of Sean Tarry, Mike de Kock and Geoff Woodruff will trot out prospective runners in the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, trainer Ashley Fortune’s star continues to rise — there were lots to like about her filly Dalai’s Promise in last Saturday’s Sophomore 1,000 at Turffontein.

Ridden by in-form jockey Ryan Munger, the daughter of Potala Palace stopped the clock at a fast 57.18sec. Fortune said the filly would now be aimed at the R5m CTS 1200 to be run at Kenilworth on Sun Met day.

"She is a perfectly uncomplicated filly and loaded with class," Fortune enthused. Purchased for R400,000 by Mayfair Speculators at the 2017 CTS Premier Yearling Sale, she was sold to Jumat Cola for R90,000 at a Horses-in-Training Sale.