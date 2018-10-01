Molinari’s magic finishes the job for Europe’s Ryder Cup campaign

Paris — Europe regained the Ryder Cup from the US as star man Francesco Molinari became the first-ever European to win all five of his matches with a 4and2 victory over Phil Mickelson on Sunday.

Ian Poulter’s dramatic 2-up win against Dustin Johnson had sent Thomas Bjorn’s hosts to a guaranteed 14 points with Henrik Stenson 5-up on Bubba Watson with five to play, before Molinari finished the job.

"It’s been an incredible week," said Molinari. "It’s been a long week, playing five matches, but you know, again, I stepped it up when I had to."

Jon Rahm had earlier dealt Tiger Woods a fourth loss of the Ryder Cup as Europe weathered an early fightback from the US at Le Golf National.

Spanish rookie Rahm won his first Ryder Cup point with a 2and1 victory over Woods, the American suffering just his second singles defeat in eight matches in the competition.

"To beat Tiger, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, on the Sunday, with a pivotal point, I was so aware of it, it’s the best feeling of my life," said the 23-year-old Rahm.

A despondent Woods admitted he "was a contributing factor" to the US losing.

His miserable Ryder Cup record now stands at 13 wins, 21 losses and three halves.

"It’s disappointing because I went 0-4, and that’s four points to the European team. I’m one of the contributing factors to why we lost the Cup," he said.

Rahm’s triumph came after Thorbjorn Olesen, in the seventh match to tee off, powered to an impressive 5and4 win over the in-form Jordan Spieth to quell the US team’s momentum.

Jim Furyk’s men had pulled to within a point after claiming 3.5 points from the first four matches on Sunday, with Justin Thomas defeating Rory McIlroy 1-up in the opening clash.

A calamitous 18th hole for McIlroy saw the Northern Irishman find the bunker with his tee shot, as well as the water, as Thomas picked up his fourth point of the competition.

Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka halved the second match, while Webb Simpson beat Justin Rose 3and2 after carding six birdies to put away the Olympic champion.

