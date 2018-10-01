Injury halts World No1 Simona Halep

Beijing — World No1 Simona Halep is out of the China Open at the first hurdle, retiring with back trouble after losing the first set 6-1 to Ons Jabeur on Sunday.

The Romanian’s tournament lasted 31 minutes in Beijing and she never looked comfortable against the Tunisian qualifier.

Halep suffered the back injury a week ago in Wuhan.

The top-ranked Halep’s early departure is another blow to organisers in the Chinese capital, with Serena Williams missing from the women’s draw and several big names also absent from the men’s event.

Holder Caroline Garcia is at least in action, but she survived a scare before defeating wildcard Wang Yafan 7-6 (12/10) 6-7 (4/7) 6-3 to open the defence of her crown. The 24-year-old from France defied a stiff challenge from the home player to labour into round two on Beijing’s hard courts after more than three hours of nervy action.

Garcia took the first set on a tie-break after 77 minutes. The fourth-ranked French player and Wang, 78th in the world, went to battle again in the second set and Garcia came back to force another tie-break.

Garcia, who won back-to-back titles in 2017 in China, rescued one set point in the tie-break but Wang made the second count to force a deciding set. Garcia was more ruthless this time, racing into a 3-0 lead as Wang’s fighting spirit was finally nullified.

