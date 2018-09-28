Tiger Woods to partner Patrick Reed in Ryder Cup

Sport / Other Sport

Tiger Woods will partner Patrick Reed on his Ryder Cup return for the US on Friday, facing Europe’s Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in the fourballs.

American Jim Furyk has opted for three-time Major champion Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau to kick off proceedings in the opening match in France — against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

European skipper Thomas Bjorn selected just one of his four wildcard picks, Paul Casey, for the first session, with the 41-year-old taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas alongside fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton.

Rory McIlroy will take Danish rookie Thorbjorn Olesen under his wing in the second match of the day against world No1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

But 14-time Major champion Woods will draw much of the attention as he plays his first Ryder Cup since 2012 in the fourth match to hit the Albatros course at 8.55am.

