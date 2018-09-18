Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Fortune ruffles feathers by calling new jockeys ‘plain average’

‘There’s a niche group at the top and the rest are plain average, ordinary,’ says former SA champion jockey Andrew Fortune

18 September 2018 - 05:04 David Mollett
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

When it comes to being outspoken, UK politician Boris Johnson and former SA champion jockey Andrew Fortune are pretty much in the same boat.

Johnson, the former foreign secretary, commented that Muslim women who wear face veils look like "letterboxes" and "bank robbers".

Fortune, speaking to the Sporting Post, has ruffled a few feathers by stating that the new crop of jockeys in this country are "plain average".

"There’s a niche group at the top and the rest are plain average, ordinary," he said.

Fortune’s wife, Ashley, has made a successful start to her training career and the former champion feels a lot of hard work can be undone by a jockey not having the necessary skills.

"Why would you take an owner’s hard-earned cash for months and work your butt off to get a horse fit and then engage a jockey who is probably going to mess it all up in 60 seconds?"

Fortune did single out two jockeys, Richard Fourie and reigning champion Lyle Hewitson, as not falling into the "plain average" category.

Fourie cemented Fortune’s viewpoint with a treble at Durbanville last Tuesday, winning three of the past four races on Angel’s Trumpet, Talitha Borealis and Summer Moon.

Regarding Hewitson, who returns to race-riding after being sidelined by injury, Fortune said: "Hewitson has had a good grounding, he has a good brain too, and that helps."

Hewitson, due to ride in the SA team in Premier Gateway International Jockeys Challenge in Singapore on September 25, has two rides for Sean Tarry at Turffontein on Tuesday. The best chance of Hewitson returning with a winner may be Count Tassilo in the ninth race. He is a useful sort, but so is stablemate Pilou (S’manga Khumalo), who could take some pegging back if establishing a big lead

In the early market, World Sports Betting quotes Mike de Kock inmate Pietro Mascagni as the 9-2 favourite, with Count Tassilo on offer at 15-2.

Hewitson’s other mount is New Zealand, who rates a sound each-way chance in the sixth race. Penny From Heaven looks a big runner in this contest, while both Flowing Gown and Elegancia enter the calculations.

The Tin Man out to emulate his UK namesake

The SA version of The Tin Man will be racing for a paltry purse but trainer David Nieuwenhuizen will just be happy to see his four-year-old back in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Businessman Chris van Niekerk could make racing history with third July winner

Van Niekerk and Markus Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators purchased Chimichuri Run for R1.1m
Sport
7 days ago

Chimichuri to turn up Spring Spree heat

Chimichuri Run, a likely favourite for Saturday’s race in Turffontein, has the credentials to win
Sport
11 days ago

Jockey Gavin Lerena gets back in the saddle

The former champion plans to ease back into competitive racing with two rides at the Vaal
Sport
12 days ago

Jockey Grant van Niekerk off to a winning start

Van Niekerk rides to victory on the eight-year-old Triumphant Jewel
Sport
14 days ago

Spring sprints at Turffontein

There are a number of runners with chances, including former Sprinter of the Year Talktothestars
Sport
18 days ago

Public protector to complete horseracing investigation

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to continue her predecessor’s investigation into the corporatisation of the local racing industry at ...
Companies
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Willie won lottery
Sport / Rugby
2.
Eliud Kipchoge leaves marathon world record in ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
The SA women making a mark in mixed martial arts
Life / Sport
4.
Usain Bolt may be the fastest man in the world, ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Why tackling should not be banned in school rugby
Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.