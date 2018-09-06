Tiger Woods gets nod for Ryder Cup

Philadelphia — Tiger Woods was named in the US Ryder Cup team as captain Jim Furyk added veteran Phil Mickelson and in-form Bryson DeChambeau to his line-up.

Former world No1 Woods had already been assured of a trip to Paris for the September 28-30 showdown with Europe after being named as a non-playing vice-captain.

However, Woods’ form since his return to golf in 2018 prompted Furyk to award him one of the four captain’s picks set aside for players who did not qualify automatically.

“We’re all excited to see him healthy again and playing well,” Furyk said of Woods, who missed most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with a long-term back injury.

“It’s a feather in our cap to have him playing on our side,” Furyk added.

Woods, who has not played a Ryder Cup since 2012, revealed that he had set himself the target of making the US team at the start of the season.

“I haven’t been part of the team playing-wise for six years,” said the 42-year-old, who will be playing his eighth Ryder Cup. “I served as a vice-captain a couple of years ago, and that was incredible. This year to have the honour to play again is beyond special,” he added.

Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn loaded his team with experience when he announced Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as his four wildcards for this month’s match in Paris.

Eight players, including five rookies, had guaranteed their places through the European and world points standings.

Europe are trying to win back the trophy after being well beaten at Hazeltine National in Minnesota in 2016 — their first loss in the biennial match since 2008.

Reuters, AFP

Europe: Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson.

US: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods.

• Furyk is to name his final pick on September 10