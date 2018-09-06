Sport / Other Sport

Jockey Gavin Lerena gets back in the saddle

06 September 2018 - 06:02 Charl Pretorius
Picture: ISTOCK

Former champion jockey Gavin Lerena returns at the Vaal on Thursday after a long injury-enforced layoff.

Lerena went for final X-rays to his shoulder and collarbone on Wednesday and was hoping for a good outcome.

Lerena plans to ease back into competitive racing and has taken only two rides at the meeting. Betting suggests Ultra Boost (race 1) and Lady Jackson (race3) have money chances.

Trainer Ashley Fortune has her racing string in fine form and she can win race 1 with Big Blue Marble, race 7 with Pachanga and race 8 with Proud Dynasty. They will all be ridden by Aldo Domeyer.

