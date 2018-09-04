Roger Federer booted out of US Open by little-known John Millman

New York — Five-time champion Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open on Monday, beaten in four sets by 55th-ranked Australian John Millman.

Millman’s 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) victory in his first Grand Slam fourth-round match scuppered a blockbuster quarterfinal between Federer and two-time winner Novak Djokovic.

It marked Federer’s earliest US Open exit since he fell in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the fourth round in 2013.

Federer said he struggled to breathe in the crushing humidity.

“I just thought it was very hot tonight. Was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn’t get air. There was no circulation at all,” said the 20-time major winner, who was trying to clinch the US Open for the first time in a decade.

“I just struggled in the conditions. It’s one of the first times it’s happened to me.

“It’s uncomfortable. Clearly just kept on sweating more and more and more and more as the match goes on. You lose energy as it goes by.

“But John was able to deal with it better. He maybe comes from one of the most humid places on earth, Brisbane!“

Federer had set points in both the second and third sets, but troubles with his serve infected his entire game and 77 unforced errors doomed the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the face of a determined attack from Millman.

"I’m probably in a little bit of disbelief," 29-year-old Millman said after three hours and 35 minutes in the cauldron of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I have so much respect for Roger and everything he’s done for the game. He’s been a hero of mine."

Federer took the opening set courtesy of a break in Millman’s first service game.

But Federer’s first service game in the second — in which he battled 14 minutes and saved six break points — proved prophetic.